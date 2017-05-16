Craig Fire/Rescue responds to grass fire near Empire Mine

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday south of Craig on the property of Empire Mine.
The blaze was reported at about 6 p.m. at the mine — about 10 miles south of Craig along Colorado Highway 13 — and was revealed to be a small grass fire, which was quickly extinguished.
A release from the agency stated the fire was less than one acre in size.
