Craig Fire/Rescue responds to grass fire near Empire Mine

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday south of Craig on the property of Empire Mine.

The blaze was reported at about 6 p.m. at the mine — about 10 miles south of Craig along Colorado Highway 13 — and was revealed to be a small grass fire, which was quickly extinguished.

A release from the agency stated the fire was less than one acre in size.

