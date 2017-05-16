Buy local at Moffat County High School FFA project auction on Friday

— The agricultural building at the high school was filled with activity on Monday as students put finishing touches to tables, benches, sheds, welded art and projects that will be on auction Friday.

“We want to raise more money for the program so we can keep it going. It’s a safe place for many of the students here that don’t really fit in,” said sophomore Brenna Knez.

The Moffat County High School Future Farmers of America’s 2017 silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the live auction and dinner at 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the high school gym. Children under five enter free, admission for adults is $7 and families of four or more pay $20.

The fundraising goal of the auction is to raise a couple thousand dollars to supplement the program budget and defray some of the costs for qualified students to attend the national FFA convention that can cost around $850 per student, said teacher Ray Sanders.

The annual auction also showcases projects that are the culmination of a year of study.

“The projects they are seeing are a culmination of what students have learned the entire year. They tie together math, science, problem solving skills that they have to be able to bring together to complete a project,” said teacher Rick Murr.

Interest in program is growing. It currently has capacity to teach about 180 students, but there are about 500 students interested in the high school agriculture program.

“The program is growing due to the student and community support. It’s the biggest its been since the 1980s,” Sanders said.

Another reason to attend the auction is to buy handmade products at a bargain.

“There are deals to be had. A lot of the stuff the students are building are very trendy… they are not making the same projects that were built here 15 or 20 years ago,” Murr said.

