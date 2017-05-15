Craig welcome sign receives an unwelcome addition

— For a short time last week the welcome sign on the east side of Craig invited people to Craig “America.”

“One officer saw the sign but there was no damage to the 'actual' sign,” stated Police Chief Walt Vanatta in an email sent to the Craig Daily Press.

On May 8, a handmade banner was taped to the lower part of the sign and small American flags decorated the ground. The sign was removed soon after, but the flags were left.

The city of Craig today also check to insure no damage has been done to the sign itself, but does not currently intend to remove any flags still on the site until such time as they understand what was behind the activity, said Craig Road and Bridge Director Randy Call.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.