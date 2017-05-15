Craig nurse received one of 12 top honors on Saturday

— Colorado’s nurses gathered in Denver on Saturday to celebrate 57 Nightingale Luminaries and from those 12 were honored with a Nightingale award — Colorado’s top nursing honor.

“I think that’s what’s so humbling is that I was evaluated, so to speak, by my peers. We all have pretty high standards for ourselves and to be recognized for nursing excellence in the area of advocacy by my peers, is ridiculously humbling,” said Kathy Fagan nurse at Memorial Regional Health, board president for the Senior Social Center and nurse educator at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The Craig nurse was one of 12 nurses to receive a Colorado Nurses Foundation Nightingale award this year. The physical manifestation of the award is an 18-pound statue of nurse holding a child meant to symbolize Florence Nightingale who was credited with creating the foundation of modern nursing.

“It is very exciting that Kathy Fagan was awarded this honor. She has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the practice of nursing, both as a longtime nurse and clinical educator for the college. What a great representation of our community, our college and our hospital,” Jennifer Riley, MRH vice president of operations and college board member, said in an email.

Fagan was one of only two nurses recognized with the Nightingale award this year from the Western Slope. The other Western Slope honoree was Elizabeth Roten, chief of education for the Grand Junction Veteran Health Care System.

“Every one of the nurses identified a vulnerable population and worked to meet their needs and made an impact in that vulnerable population. What the others had achieved is mind blowing. So it leaves me humbled and thrilled to have received one of the top awards,” Fagan said.

Fagan was nominated in the category of advocacy for her work establishing the Senior Social Center.

“Nurses care for patients in a variety of settings. Meeting people where they are at, like we did with the Senior Social Center, has had the biggest impact on me,” Fagan said.

