Madsen Fabrication tour set for Wednesday: Business Buzz

John and Jenny Madsen, owners of Madsen Fabrication, Inc., will host a tour of their shop for the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 90 East First Street, Unit 1.

Meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is invited to attend.

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and tours local businesses in the remaining months.

“The business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers,” CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. “I am excited to learn more about the work done at Madsen Fabrication and the meaningful impact this business has on our local economy.”

For more information, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Blend business workshop on May 24

“Team Building 101” — a free Blend business workshop opportunity — is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 24 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Desiree Moore of Colorado Northwestern Community College will lead the session, which will focus on identifying the strengths and unique qualities of colleagues. Moore will demonstrate how to utilize personality tests to build an efficient and cohesive team.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. The first drink is complements of the Clarion Inn & Suites.

Blend events are hosted at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month by CNCC, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Clarion Inn & Suites.

For more information, call Moore at 970-824-1135.