Moffat County High School's Eliana Mack races for the finish in the 200-meter dash at the Clint Wells Invitational. MCHS track and field will attend the 3A state finals this week in Lakewood.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Bulldog Sports for the Week of May 15, 2017

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Monday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

2 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood

Friday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A CHSAA State Championships at United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

TBD TGIF Pirate Night two-person scramble at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

Saturday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood

9 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation and Moffat County High School soccer clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A CHSAA State Championships at United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Sunday

None

