Bulldog Sports for the Week of May 15, 2017

Monday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

2 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood

Friday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A CHSAA State Championships at United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

TBD TGIF Pirate Night two-person scramble at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

Saturday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood

9 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation and Moffat County High School soccer clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A CHSAA State Championships at United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Sunday

None