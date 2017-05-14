Bulldog Sports for the Week of May 15, 2017

Monday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Wednesday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball tournament at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
2 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood
Friday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A CHSAA State Championships at United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs
TBD TGIF Pirate Night two-person scramble at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394
Saturday
8 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at 3A CHSAA State Championships in Lakewood
9 a.m. Craig Parks and Recreation and Moffat County High School soccer clinic at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at 4A CHSAA State Championships at United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs
Sunday
None
