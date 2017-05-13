On the road again: Mild morning makes great bike ride for ‘Where the Hell’s Maybell?’

A cool morning breeze, a cloudless sky and miles of open road made for the ideal ride Saturday along US Highway 40 as cyclists geared up for the 31st annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” bike ride.

Early risers were rewarded with a bright and sunny setting that took them from the western segment of Craig to the fellow Moffat County town of Maybell as part of a 30-mile excursion that’s been a tradition for decades.

Photo Gallery 31st annual 'Where the Hell's Maybell?' Bicycle Ride Craig Parks and Recreation's yearly bike ride along US Highway 40 through Moffat County attracted about 100 cyclists.

Ryan Dennison, recreation supervisor for Craig Parks and Recreation, said he couldn’t have asked for better conditions.

“Awesome, beautiful morning,” he said. “Last year and this year just unbelievable weather. A lot of different people from a lot of different places, a handful from the Eastern Slope, a few from Hayden, some from Steamboat and a couple from Meeker. Fantastic draw.”

About 100 riders of all levels, individuals and families hit the road, including the opening incline on Craig’s city limits that can prove the ride’s biggest challenge before the highway levels off heading farther westward.

Dennison said Parks and Rec also provided increased signage for those on bikes, as well as a refreshment table near Lay before the destination of Maybell Park, where a hot breakfast by Bear River Young Life was waiting.

“Where the Hell’s Maybell?” is not the only cycling activity Dennison has planned for this summer. He is working to promote June 28’s Bike to Work Day for Craig’s populace. The national event is being observed by urban and rural locations alike.

League of American Bicyclists reminds riders of basic tenets of bike safety whether on a highway or city streets with the following tips:

• Follow the law — Acknowledge the same responsibilities of drivers by obeying traffic signals and signs, riding with traffic as far right as possible.

• Be predictable — Make your intentions clear by riding straight, signaling turns and avoiding swerving.

• Be conspicuous —Ride where you can be easily seen and wear bright clothing. Use lights and reflectors when necessary.

• Think ahead — Anticipate what drivers, pedestrians and other cyclists might do, and watch for parked cars or road hazards.

• Ride ready — Check tire inflation, brakes, chain and other bike parts. Carry tools and supplies that might be needed, and always wear a helmet.

