New women’s health wing opens as Craig experiences baby boom

— The baby business is booming and a newly renovated women’s health clinic is expected to make care more convenient than ever.

If you go What: Open house and Craig Chamber of Commerce mixer When: 5 to 7 p.m. May 17 Where: Memorial Regional Health, 750 Hospital Loop

“We had a sharp increase to our numbers… I think that trend will continue, as time goes on we hope to deliver close to 20 (babies) a month,” said Memorial Regional Health's Dr. Scott Ellis.

Replacing administrative offices and meeting rooms the existing east wing of The Memorial Hospital was renovated with an ultrasound room, a procedure room, four exam rooms, two doctors’ offices, two bathrooms and a reception area including a lobby and waiting room to consolidate women’s health services in one location.

“I can’t say enough good things about it. I think it’s a wonderful facility and I’m really appreciative that the hospital did this,” Ellis said.

The project cost just about $252,000 and was completed on time. Exam and procedure tables were purchased, but the remaining furniture and fixtures were brought up from the MRH Medical Clinic on Russell Street.

“The physicians are already seeing an improvement in efficiency,” said MRH Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley.

An outside contractor won the bid with workers staying in area hotels and they used local subcontractors to provide the HVAC system, signage and finishing touches, Riley said.

Two doctors, two medical assistants, a part-time ultrasound technician and receptionist no longer have to scramble across town to rush to the hospital when a baby is about to arrive.

And this means that expectant and new mothers as well as nurses will not have to worry if the doctor will make it before the baby does. And clinical patients should experience fewer disruptions to their care.

“I’m here on the hospital campus all the time, and that means I’m available here all the time for labor and delivery,” said Ellis. “As we get busier and busier it’s really important we are here at all times. It’s important from a care standpoint… I feel like I can do a better job.”

The community is invited to visit the new space and tour the radiology department at an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at MRH, 750 Hospital Loop.

“I think we do a really good job here and have proven ourselves to the community with our skill and care,” Ellis said. “I hope that anyone out there who needs to or could make use of our services will choose to support their local hospital and local providers before they go elsewhere.”

