Moffat County track earns victories in final regular season meet: Craig Sports Briefs for May 15, 2017

At the Thursday and Friday Grand Junction Tiger Invitational, Moffat County High School track and field teams placed fifth among girls and sixth for boys, as well as taking first in several events.

Carter Severson won the boys 1,600-meter run with his best time yet in the one-mile race, 4:37.46. The girls 4x400 relay also hit their peak of the season at 4:10.21, a victory for Emma Samuelson, Josie Timmer, Mattie Jo Duzik and Stephenie Swindler.

In the field, Keenan Hildebrandt won the discus for the eighth consecutive meet, throwing 159 feet, four inches. He also placed second in the shot put (46’ 10”), while Morgan Nelson hit her personal record at 109’ 2” for third in girls discus.

Girls relays hit their best times in the 4x800 and 4x200, placing second and third, respectively, as well as fourth in the 800 medley.

Duzik also took fourth in the girls 1,600 and Samuelson sixth in the 400 dash preliminaries with a PR of 1:02.14, though she did not compete in the finals.

Timmer also placed fifth in the triple jump, Nelson sixth in shot put and Jaidyn Steele seventh in long jump, Nelson and Steele each setting new bests at 31’ 8.75” and 14’ 6”.

For boys, Miki Klimper had the top qualifying time in the 300 hurdles but didn’t compete in the finals, where teammate Jared Atkin was fourth, a 42.34 in prelims his best.

Klimper joined Isaac Trevenen, Grant Wade and Victor Silva for a season-best time of 1:34.48 in the 4x200 for fourth, while fifth went to Klimper, Wade, Riley Allen and Connor Scranton in the 4x400 with a new best of 3:31.76.

The CHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Lakewood are next up for the Bulldogs May 18 to 20. The Craig Daily Press will have a preview of the event complete with Moffat County qualifiers in Wednesday’s edition.

Swimmers finish 4th in league, prep to send one to state

Moffat County High School boys swimming placed fourth of five teams at the 4A Western Slope Conference Championships Thursday and Friday in Grand Junction, which included state-qualifying times for Jacob Briggs.

Briggs placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle finals at 52.70 seconds, shaving .04 seconds from the time in the preliminary round that got him to state. He also marked an official time in yards with a fourth-place honor in the 50 free at 23.67.

Other finishes were extremely close to state times, said coach Meghan Francone.

Steamboat Springs’ Brooks Birkinbine was less than one second from state in the 200 free, placing eighth with 2:01.45.

The 200 free relay group was nearer still, less than a half-second, at 1:42.98 and fifth place for Briggs, Birkinbine, Nathan Cooper and Devin McIntosh. In the same race, John Cutler, Marcus Delgado, Karson Cox and Cody Evaristo placed eighth at 1:57.05.

Fifth also went to the 200 medley group of Briggs, Birkinbine, Cooper and Evaristo for 1:59.52.

Delgado and Cox each had their best times to date in the 50 free, as did Cooper and McIntosh in the 100 free and Evaristo, Cutler and Delgado in the 100 backstroke.

The 4A CHSAA State Championships will take place May 19 and 20 at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.