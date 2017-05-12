Superfood Tip: Chia seeds sprinkle extra boost to foods

Chia seeds may be small, but they have a huge impact on health, according to a variety of health officials.

They’re rich in polyunsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, states a story on healthyeating.com.

“Chia seeds' lipid profile is composed of 60 percent omega-3s, making them one of the richest plant-based sources of these fatty acids — specifically, of alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA. The omega-3s in chia seeds can help reduce inflammation, enhance cognitive performance and reduce high cholesterol,” according to the health website.

So how do you cook chia seeds to incorporate them into your diet?

The hard seeds become soft when added to moist food. Throw seeds into a fruit salad for extra health benefits.

According to wellnessmama.com, you can put them in yogurt, add them to eggs, sprinkle them on salads and/or put them in soups and gravy to add thickness.