Students raise money for Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center at Mother’s Day Bazaar

— Two young entrepreneurs in Craig created a club to raise money for worthy causes.

“We decided to start raising funds,” said Arianna Anderson co-founder of A & J Help, a club she started with her best friend Julianna Cain.

They will be selling handmade sun catchers, potpourri bags and painted decorations at the Mother’s Day Bazaar being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Mall in Craig.

The money the raise will be donated to the Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center.

“We volunteer there. They help people who can’t afford baby cloths. They give diapers and all the stuff that people need,” Anderson said.

The girls are both in fifth-grade and have been friends since kindergarten.

“We are both funny and we give each other ideas,” Crain said.

Last year they raised over $200 that they donated to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post 4265.

“I always like raising money for the really important businesses. I hope to raise money for cancer next,” Anderson said.

Next year they plan to raise money for those with cancer.

“People have special needs and instead of making fun, we decided to raise money to help,” Crain said.

Both have plans for careers in health care with Anderson interested in nursing and Crain interested in becoming a doctor, but for now, the pair have big plans for their little club.

“I want to get my club more well-known in Craig. I would love to take the next step to become a non-profit,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping I can do it before I’m in my 20s.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.