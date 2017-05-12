Scholarship happenings: Late May and June deadlines

Scholarship Happenings is compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. To get an application, contact MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik at 970-824-7036.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson by email snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or 970-875-1794.

MOFFAT COUNTY SCHOLARSHIPS:

Bears Ears Sportsman Club

Deadline: May 31

Bears Ears Sportsman Club is offering scholarships to seniors and current college students who are involved in shooting sports. See Paula Duzik for an application.

COLORADO SCHOLARSHIPS:

Abbot and Fenner Business Consultants

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: June 12

Abbot and Fenner Business Consultants is offering a $1,000 scholarship. Log on to www.abbottandfenner.com/scholarships.htm for the essay topic.

NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS:

Athnet Sports Recruiting

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: June 1

Athnet Sports Recruiting is offering a $1,000 scholarship to seniors who have been in athletics in high school. Log on to www.athleticscholarships.net/scholarship-contest.htm for more information and an application.

Nursing Almanac

Amount: $1,000

Deadline: June 30

Nursing Almanac is offering the Aspiring Nurse Scholarship for $1,000. Log on to www.nursingschoolsalmanac.com/ for an application.