From Pipi's Pasture: Gates

Gates come in all sizes and are made from a variety of materials, but the focus of this week’s column is on gates that you find on a ranch or farm. One type is a metal gate with bars. This gate is often closed by hooking the gate’s chain into a metal slot on a fence post. The other is a barbed wire or woven wire gate that has a metal loop which hooks over the fence post when the gate is pulled up tight.

No matter what type of gate, one thing is for sure — people do not like to take the time to get out of their vehicles to open and close gates. It is especially true for closing gates. I’ve always wondered why. If a gate is left open and a curious cow gets out, there’s way more work is in the long run.

Anyway, here are some things that I’ve noticed about gates…

• Cows have been known to open a gate and let themselves out to summer pasture, before the pasture was ready and branding had taken place.

• A gate can be closed with a piece of baling twine if it is so tight that the wire loop can’t be pulled up to the post, but this fix is only temporary.

• It does not work to put a pile of rocks, wood, buckets or anything else that’s handy in front of a hole in a gate; it won’t turn cows.

• A cow can turn a sagging woven wire fence into an escape hatch in a hurry.

• Cows can always find a gate that you left open “for a minute” but can’t be counted on to see one that you purposely left open to move them from pasture to pasture.

• Calves just can’t see open gates — period; they walk right past them.



• Cattle can rub on a metal gate so hard that the chain is pushed out of its slot, and the gate opens.

• Gates are left open during hunting season, after the cattle are off the pasture, so one of the spring fence-check jobs is to close the gates.

• A human can get his or her head stuck between the bars of a metal gate; I’m not saying how, but I know.

• Trying to get through a gate into a feedlot with a load of hay is a difficult task; it may seem that the cows would follow the hay, but that isn’t necessarily so, especially in the spring.

• You leave a gate open at the county road for “just a few minutes” and meet up with a neighbor, get to talking, and the next thing you know…

• It’s a challenge to get through a corral gate with a bucket of grain or bale of hay while five yearlings are standing there, ready to ambush you, and you have to hook the chain in its slot.

• Oh, to have some help when you need to get through a gate with a piece of haying machinery or need to pull into a stackyard to load hay, and there’s a bunch of cows standing in the way!