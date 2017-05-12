PAC Fundraiser ends Saturday: Education briefs

The Axis Steel PAC the Bin scrap metal recycling fundraiser was extended until May 13. Axis Steel is collecting Junk Metal as a fundraiser for Parent Advisory Councils (PAC). Each school has a roll off dumpster in the parking lot to collect junk metal. Every school receives money based on the weight of the metal donated for that school. The school that collects the most wins a $500 bonus.

Items that cannot be accepted include:

• Tanks, machines or other item containing gas or diesel fuel.

• Transformers, ballasts, capacitors or any other item containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB).

• Used oil filters

• Radioactive material

• Explosives

• Asbestos

• Tank canister or bottle unless a hole has been cut in it and the valve has been removed.

• Used barrels, unless the top is off, it is whole and not crushed, and it has been rinsed.

• Other potentially hazardous material or materials containing oil or sludge.

Items that can be dropped off in the bins include: aluminum cans, lawn mowers, scrap iron, exercise equipment, appliances, trampolines, brass, copper and just about anything metal.

Junk cars and old batteries should be taken directly to Axis Steel at 802 East Second Place.

For more information call Axis Steel at 970-824-3256.

Shared School Science Discovery program is Tuesday

Shared School fourth and sixth graders will attend the Science Discovery program starting at 8:30 a.m. on May 16 at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The Science Discovery program is a hands-on science learning experience offered by the University of Colorado.

Students should arrive at the Moffat County School District Administrative Building by 8:15 a.m. to board the bus to CNCC. Students will return to the shared school before school ends. Students should being a sack a lunch.

For questions or more information contact Zach Allen at 970-826-6343.

Last day of preschool Thursday

The last day of preschool at Moffat County School District is May 18.

FFA Project Auction and Banquet Friday

The Moffat County chapter of Future Farmers of America will host their annual Project Auction and Banquet night on May 19. The agriculture students have worked hard all year to make sheds, tables and planters to auction to the community. A silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m. and a live auction at 6:15 p.m. on May 19. The auctions will be held in the Moffat County High School gym. Food will be served. Entry fees are $7 per person, $20 per family of four, and children younger than five get in free.

Call to artists

Colorado Northwestern Community College will be sponsoring an Art Show and Sale at Grand Old West Days this year. They are looking for artists who would like to showcase their work.

For more information email Desiree Moore at desiree.moore@cncc.edu.

Registration open for free Bootstraps class

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Bootstraps class helps those with limited assets learn how to manage their assets more effectively. This free class starts in June. Transportation and childcare will be provided upon request.

To learn more and register call 970-824-1101.

Colorado Education Innovative 2017 Showcase registration open

The 2017 Colorado Education Innovative Showcase: Design the Future will bring educators together in Keystone to reimagine, inspire, and design the future of student learning in Colorado’s classrooms. Participants will continue to learn with CEI and SpaceLab through interactive, peer-led and learner-driven programming. Attendees will network, co-create, and collaborate with colleagues to design unique solutions that will transform the future of learning for all students. CEI is committed to having all voices in Colorado education represented and has a limited number of registration scholarships. Educators working in small or rural districts are strongly encouraged to apply.

To learn more and register visit: www.cvent.com/events/2017-cei-showcase/event-summary-a1d9d9481c644f45b69a107a0d806cc2.aspx?lang=en

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• May 18: Police

• May 25: Summer Reading Program Kickoff — Hooray for Summer

• June 1: Friendship

• June 8: Recycling

• June 15: Father's Day

• June 22: Post Office

• June 29: 4th of July

The ‘Check-Out Colorado State Parks’ program has expanded

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the "Check-Out Colorado State Parks" program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to “check out” along with an activity backpack.

The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and may be renewed according to the participating library's renewal policy.

Check it out at a nearby library. Users are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.