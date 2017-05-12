Northwest Colorado rodeo has rip-roaring results from Rifle

The season has raced by for the athletes representing Moffat County High School rodeo, and the final weekend is coming up before the biggest competitions of the season.

Northwest Colorado competitors remain in strong standing across the board in their respective events, as indicated by the season tally in all-around points.

Kinlie Brennise remains ranked first in total points among girls in the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association, while among boys Yampa’s Jace Logan ranks second and Kasen Brennise sixth.

Miranda Hammer, of Burns, who also rides for the team, stands in 36th in the high school girls all-around and Hayden’s Kaitlynn Hayes 38th.

Most recently, the group competed May 6 and 7 in Rifle, which included wins for Kinlie in pole bending, Kasen in tie-down roping and Jace in steer wrestling.

Kinlie said the days in Rifle were some of her better performances in this part of the season.

“My spring hasn’t been my best compared to fall, but I think Rifle was probably my best results,” she said.

The team maintains high rankings in events, with Kinlie fourth in both barrel racing and goat tying, while her brother stands in second in the tie-down. The siblings also have a close second place in team roping.

Jace, likewise, is third in steers, and staying in the top four will be crucial as the state finals near.

This weekend’s rodeos in Montrose mark the final competition before state, which takes place in Lamar during Memorial Day weekend.

Coach Sheila Brennise said now is crunch time for the team, though a week break between Montrose and Lamar will be beneficial.

The group’s middle school athletes are also staying on top of things.

Hayden’s Keenan Hayes has all but clinched a state title in the steer version of saddle bronc riding, and though the points are closer in bull riding and bareback, he has a healthy lead in both. Hayes is a defending state and national champion in bulls.

Yampa’s Kody Logan leads Northwest Colorado in the junior high rankings, currently fourth for boys, including a win in Rifle in team roping, paired with Eagle’s Mackinzee Dermody.

Hayes is seventh in the all-around and Craig’s John Harding 22nd.

“They’re really all doing well, it’s such a strong team,” she said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.