National Women’s Health Week May 14 to 20: Health Briefs

Actress Cote de Pablo, an ovarian cancer survivor, and writer Jenny Allen an uterine cancer survivor, are supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Inside Knowledge: Get the Facts About Gynecologic Cancer” campaign. It encourages women this Mother’s Day and throughout May to visit the Inside Knowledge web site and take an interactive online women’s health quiz to learn about gynecologic cancers. Inside Knowledge is also promoting awareness of gynecologic cancers with Mother’s Day posts on Twitter and Facebook.

A second campaign on women’s health —The Bring Your Brave campaign — also offers a variety of resources to help young women (under age 45) understand their risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer and identify risk factors for breast cancer at a young age. Follow Bring Your Brave on Facebook.

Memorial Regional Health Open House and Chamber Mixer Wednesday

The Craig Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Memorial Regional Health invite the public to a Chamber Mixer hosted by Memorial Regional Health as they open their new OBGYN/Women’s Health Clinic. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 17 at the clinic’s new location at The Memorial Hospital on 750 Hospital Loop Road in Craig.

Everyone is welcome. RSVPs are appreciated by calling the Craig Chamber of Commerce at 970-824-5689.

Wellness Wednesday Classes

Wellness Wednesday offers fitness classes, wellness checks with a nurse, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For more information visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

• May 17

Turkey mandarin salad, whole-wheat roll, poke cake

Kara Masteller, Moffat County Social Services

• May 24

Turkey goulash, green salad, fruit cup

Charity Neal, Northwest Colorado Health

• May 31

Pizza

Senior Health and Wellness Day trivia

Movement and Exercise classes

Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program hosts exercise classes for older adults:

• 10 to 11 a.m., Mondays starting May 15 at Sunset Meadows II.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mondays at Sunset Meadows I.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mondays at The Journey.

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays at The Journey.

• 10 to 11 a.m., Thursdays at The Haven Assisted Living Center.

There is a $3 suggested donation. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell

Hospice volunteer training offered May 18 and 19

Northwest Colorado Health will host Hospice certification training for individuals interested in volunteering their time to support hospice patients and families in Routt, Moffat or Grand counties. The training will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 18 and 19 at The Haven Community Center in Hayden, 300 South Shelton Lane. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. The two-day training and a one-year commitment are required to be a hospice volunteer. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks or simply sharing hobbies and interests.

For more information or to register, contact Kyleigh Lawler at klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7609.

Precautions advised during tick season

Northwest Colorado Health advises taking precautions against ticks and tick-borne diseases during spring and summer months. Tick bites in Colorado can result in Colorado Tick Fever, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Tick-borne Relapsing Fever. Ticks should be removed from skin as soon as possible. If you remove a tick from a person or a pet, wash your hands immediately. If you become ill after a tick bite or exposure to ticks, seek prompt medical attention. Ticks are commonly found in wooded or brushy areas with tall grass. They may also inhabit rustic mountain cabins where chipmunks and other rodents may have visited. Wear protective clothing – long-sleeved shirts and long pants – and do thorough tick checks after being in areas where ticks may be present.

For information on how to safely remove a tick that has settled into the skin, go to www.cdc.gov/ticks.