MRH Living Well: Nurses at MRH dedicated to providing high quality care to patients

When you ask someone how their stay was at the hospital, you commonly hear them mention a particular nurse who went the extra mile to care for them. Nurses at Memorial Regional Health are dedicated to providing the best care possible for their patients, and several new and exciting programs support them doing just that. With National Nurses Week just ending, it’s perfect timing to highlight nursing at MRH.

“It always amazes me how kind and compassionate our nurses are when caring for patients during stressful times,” said Amy Peck, chief nursing officer for MRH. “People usually don’t plan to come to the hospital, which makes it inherently stressful, but our nurses really know how to stay calm and caring in tough situations.”

The health system works hard to support its nurses so that they have the skills and tools they need to provide high quality care to patients. For example, MRH helps nurses receive advanced skills by earning certifications. The health system pays for several certifications including advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), trauma nurse core course (TNCC), pediatric advanced life support (PALS) and others for any interested nurse at the organization. Through a partnership with Classic Air and Colorado Northwestern Community College, MRH is creating a training facility that will allow for more frequent certification classes in the future.

“Our nurses are obtaining certifications across all departments to enhance the level of care they can provide to patients,” Peck said.

Another exciting way nursing care at MRH is advancing is with e-ICU services, provided by a partnership with the University of Utah. Any nurse at the hospital, and especially those in the ICU, now have access to specialists 24 hours a day, seven days a week via Skype to get advice on how to best perform less common procedures.

“Since we are not in a big city, our nurses don’t see less common things every day or every week, so they sometimes need support. It’s really exciting to have specialists at the touch of our fingertips to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients,” Peck said.

MRH just launched a New Grad Nursing Program in partnership with CNCC where the health system will soon offer a “transition to practice” orientation program and preceptorship to new RN graduates. Participating new nurses will receive a stipend over four years for agreeing to work at MRH and be mentored by MRH nurses. If you’ve newly graduated from CNCC in nursing and are interested in learning more, contact Peck.

The end goal, of course, is to provide top quality care to patients. Nurses at MRH take pride in making an experience at the hospital or clinic a positive one for patients and their families.

“Nurses at MRH have adopted the health system’s CHOICE values — compassion, humility, ownership, integrity, commitment and excellence. When a nurse walks through a patient’s door, they are focused on that patient and doing the very best job they possibly can. MRH works hard to provide nurses with everything they need, so they can do just that,” Peck said.

To learn more about nursing at MRH, call Amy Peck 970-826-3103. If you know a nurse who works at MRH or elsewhere, pat them on the back for a job well done! Nearly 70 nurses work at the hospital and clinic, and many live in our fine community.