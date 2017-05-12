Moffat County swimmer Jacob Briggs speeds toward state

Bulldog boys have gotten a place at the state meet.

Moffat County High School swimming earned a berth at the 4A State Championships Thursday as Jacob Briggs picked up a qualifying time during the preliminary round of Western Slope Conference Championships in Grand Junction.

At 52.74 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle race, Briggs beat out the 53.50 standard set by Colorado High School Activities Association.

“I’m feeling pretty good, I feel like I’ve made a lot of improvements,” he said. “I’m pretty confident in myself.

This is the first individual qualification for Briggs for state, though he was part of a 200 free relay in 2015 during his freshman year, and he’s relishing his return.

“I’m not really looking to win big, just having a good time, improving my times overall,” he said.

This week, the team also verified that Briggs had already earned a spot at state in another race, the 50 free.

Officials who timed the MCHS home meet May 6 were unsure about the time Briggs posted during his opening leg of the 200 free relay, coupled with the fact that the Moffat County pool is measured in meters rather than yards.

Coach Meghan Francone said Briggs clocked in at 26.83 in his split in the relay, just under the wire. The CHSAA time for the 50 in meters is 26.86.

Though Briggs won the home meet with a higher time in the official 50 free race, Francone said it took some doing to submit his better results in the relay, which were timed by officials with stopwatches rather than the larger system.

“I had 24 hours to contest it and get the handheld times in, and I had to declare that he was doing it for the lead-off,” she said.

Francone said she hopes to see more state times following the final rounds of the conference championships.

The Daily Press will have full results from the event in Monday’s edition.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.