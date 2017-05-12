Lauren Rising: Foster parents needed

Today in Colorado, 2,058 children and youth are in foster care. These children — like all

children — need safe, loving and stable homes in order to thrive. However, our community is currently faced with a pressing challenge: we do not have enough foster homes for every child in foster care.

Foster parents are invaluable partners for those of us who work every day to ensure every

child is safe and has the opportunity to reach their full potential. They answer the call and

care for children who have done nothing wrong — they just need love, patience and support.

May is National Foster Care Month, so you’ll hear a lot of stories about the good work foster parents do. They seem like super heroes, but they aren’t. Foster parents are ordinary individuals who have decided to make an important commitment to children and their families.

To learn more about foster care and how to become a foster parent visit CO4Kids.org.

We will also be holding an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday June 15 at the Moffat County Department of Social Services, 595 Breeze St., Craig. You can also call 824-8282 x2047 for more information.

Lauren Rising

Foster care coordinator at Moffat County Department of Social Services