Join the ride with weekend’s ‘Where the Hell’s Maybell?’: Craig Sports Briefs for May 13, 2017

The 31st annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” gets in gear Saturday. Craig Parks and Recreation’s 30-mile journey through Northwest Colorado is available to riders at no cost.

Cyclists can begin either at Northwest Storage on the west end of Craig starting at 7 a.m. or Western Knolls at 7:30 a.m. The first five miles of the excursion are the most difficult and include considerable inclines along US Highway 40.

Upon reaching Maybell, participants can join in a breakfast in the town park, $6 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice provided by Bear River Young Life. Riders have the option of biking back to Craig or using a shuttle for $5 per person.

Riders under 14 are required to ride with an adult, while ages 15 to 17 need to have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Shirts for the event are $18 for youths, $21 for adults and are limited, though Parks and Rec will still take orders this week.

For more information on how to register for either event, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Tickets available for Dude Dent ceremony May 25

The awards ceremony for the Lewis “Dude” Dent Memorial Award and Outstanding Female Athlete will take place May 25 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The awards honor the top male and female student-athletes at Moffat County High School who have demonstrated excellence in sports, academic achievements and strong character throughout their high school career.

Additional awards for student-athletes will also be distributed during the ceremony.

Tickets to the banquet, which features a taco and fajita buffet, are $15 per person.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.