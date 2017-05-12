Jenny Meyer: Sand Wash horses a huge draw for photographers

Imagine an event in rural Moffat County that is held all year long where photographers and spectators can attend free. This event was held at the same time as the Sombrero Horse Drive last weekend but was not publicized. Sand Wash Basin wild horse stallions fight for bands each year, and many tourists from many states and other countries attend.

I chose to attend this totally wild and natural event in Sand Wash Basin. The wild mustangs put on an outstanding performance at 126E pond with nonstop action. As bachelors and stallions were competing for dominance, spectators with cameras photographed their unrehearsed performance.

When the stallions brought their bands simultaneously to the water hole, their foals jumped, ran and scampered among the sagebrush as they participated in this ritual to the pond for a little fun, relaxation and a cool drink. With all the action going on, spectators barely noticed the migratory avocets trying to find a place to roost as the gala continued.

Even the antelope were trying to find a space at the drinking hole. The time and place of this event is not announced and fans ofte wait hours for the arrival of the mustangs and the beginning of the show. If your choice of time and place is correct, the Sand Wash Basin mustang performance is spectacular, and all of us who attend go away with mouths open and anxiously await their next performance. The mustang performance is ever bit as good as the moose rut event in Denali National Park, the grizzly bear and salmon run event at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, which I personally have witnessed and photographed.

The wild mustangs of Sand Wash Basin of Moffat County are known nationally as well as internationally and have thousands of fans on Facebook pages. Just Google Sand Wash Basin mustangs for pictures, information and their rise to fame. They are a jewel of Moffat County and should be protected. As those with private interests organize and may fight for their removal, many people in Moffat County don’t realize this economical resource for our community may be lost.

Advocates of the Sand Wash Mustangs are trying to prove the horses domestic as well as Spanish ancestry with DNA testing. The mustangs of Sand Wash Basin have ancestral roots here and need to remain in their homeland where they can run free and perform for future generations.

Jenny Meyer is a professional photographer in Craig who has traveled the world to take photos of wildlife.