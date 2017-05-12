Inspirational nurse lights the way for Moffat County seniors, nursing students

— Tending to wounded warriors by the light of an oil lamp, English nurse Florence Nightingale in the mid-1800s became the foundation for modern nursing, and Colorado’s highest award for nurses carries her name.

“She optimizes not only past, but current nursing practices… she viewed nurses as vital to health care,” said Kathy Fagan, nurse at Memorial Regional Health, board president for the Senior Social Center and nurse educator at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

On Saturday 57 nurses from across Colorado will be recognized as luminaries at the Colorado Nurses Foundation and Fagan is one of the honorees.

“A luminary is a regional finalist and also a person who inspires others and who shines,” said foundation staff executive Don Knox.

On Saturday, 12 luminaries will receive Colorado’s top nursing honor — the Nightingale award.

Fagan was nominated in the category of advocacy by Darby McDermott with support of Kelly Nottingham, Kelly Martin and Evelyn Tileston because of work establishing the Senior Social Center.

“Getting outside my job and committing time and effort for promoting the health of seniors and providing them a place to meet and socialize and exercise has been more rewarding than I imagined,” Fagan said.

Almost 700 nurses have been recognized since 1986 including two from Craig: Nurse and Memorial Regional HealthVice President of Quality Beka Warren and CNCC Director of Nursing Beverly Lyne.

Lyne believes the award is particularly significant because nurses evaluate and select the final recipients. She is Fagan’s supervisor at CNCC.

“She saw the need for seniors to stay engaged and active and vibrant in our community and spoke with an informed voice to help create the senior social center. “(And Fagan’s work) is a community manifestation of nursing,” Lyne said.

An American Nurses Associationcall to action motivated Fagan to support area seniors.

“I was surprised by the energy and passion the core group of people had in establishing a place for seniors to get together. I am so humbled to be honored… it’s nice to be recognized for what you do, but I don’t do this to be recognized,” Fagan said.

She has served as board president for the last four years as the group secured over $100,000 in grant money to establish the program.

Ironically Fagan had not planned to become a nurse.

“I went and got a business degree and was working as an office manager and realized nursing is what I’m supposed to do. It’s the best decision I ever made because of the places it’s taken me. I’ve never regretted becoming a nurse,” Fagan said.

At CNCC she helps her students to prepare for the demands of the job.

“Nurses are the largest part of health care, the driving force and a safety gate for patients. The challenge in taking care of ourselves,” Fagan said.

Amy Peck, nurse, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer for MRH, met Fagan 19 years ago, was mentored by her and now works with Fagan teaching new nurses.

“It was fun to watch her grow the students into graduates. She is a very dynamic individual that is passionate about nursing,” Peck said.

Fagan prepares her students for one of the most important jobs in health care.

“Nurses always have your back and we do it because we care and also do it because we are really smart. We are helping guide your health care,” Fagan said.

Now a senior herself, Fagan plans to continue to development the social center.

“The word senior shouldn’t be a deterrent to come join us and grow with us as we age,” Fagan said. “There is a little bit of something for everyone.”

Learn more about the Nightingale Award at: www.coloradonursesfoundation.com/

Learn more about the Senior Social Center at: www.seniorsocialcenter.org/

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.