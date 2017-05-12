Healthy eating: Broccoli cashew salad

Salad

1 large head broccoli, cut into florets and diced stems

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped cashews

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Dressing

1/4 cup almond or peanut butter

3 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons low sodium soy or tamari sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine dressing ingredients and blend until smooth. Place a steamer basket in a pot with a tight-fitting lid. Put an inch or two of water in the pot and bring to a boil. Steam the broccoli about three minutes, then plunge it into a large bowl of icy water. This blanching process will tenderize the broccoli and brighten the color. In a large bowl, stir together broccoli, scallions and cashews. Toss with dressing, and top with sesame seeds. Serves four.

Recipe provided by Tracy Zuschlag.