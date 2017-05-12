Healthy eating: Broccoli cashew salad

Salad
1 large head broccoli, cut into florets and diced stems
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped cashews
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Dressing
1/4 cup almond or peanut butter
3 tablespoons hot water
2 tablespoons low sodium soy or tamari sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine dressing ingredients and blend until smooth. Place a steamer basket in a pot with a tight-fitting lid. Put an inch or two of water in the pot and bring to a boil. Steam the broccoli about three minutes, then plunge it into a large bowl of icy water. This blanching process will tenderize the broccoli and brighten the color. In a large bowl, stir together broccoli, scallions and cashews. Toss with dressing, and top with sesame seeds. Serves four.
Recipe provided by Tracy Zuschlag.
