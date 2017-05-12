Fitness Tip: Do you have the right shoes?

Do you like to run, walk or hike? Did you know that athletic companies offer specific shoes for each category to protect your feet, back and leg health?

“Running and walking are among the purest, most natural forms of exercise around. With newfangled innovations like Freon-filled midsoles and pump-it-up tongues, it's knowing which shoes to buy that seems to require an advanced degree,” states an article on WebMd.com. “Choose the wrong athletic shoes and you could end up lying on the couch nursing shin splints or aching heels instead of enjoying a brisk walk or run.”

So how do you find the perfect “fit” for the type of exercise you prefer?

When shopping for athletic shoes, make sure you go to a shoe outlet that has a variety of shoes for the type of exercise you like.

Most stores have shoes broken out into running, walking, or hiking.

Be sure the shoe fits your foot well and gives you the type of support that fits your feet. Ask a retail sales person for help if you’re not sure what shoe is best for you.