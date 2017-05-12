Faith Column: A noble mule

Cowboy church is different due to the subjects we talk about. Here is a short story that I hope you all can enjoy and relate to.

There was a rancher who saw a need to change the way he did business. So he saved his money and bought a new breed of horses that had stamina, speed, size and a good head. He went to the auction and bought some brood mares and two studs. He built a paddock and wanted to turn the studs in and keep them separate from the mares. As the mares he bought were already covered.

One old school remnant remained from the old ranch and it was a black mule. Now, this mule was known to be a bit mean when it came to wolves, dogs, and other barnyard animals. So the rancher turned the mule in with the studs in hopes of them getting along. Well the studs were mean to him, they kicked him off the feed, kept him away from the hay and would not let him cone into the shelter during storms. The rancher saw this and fed the mule separately. But the mule did not fight back like the rancher thought he might. Instead he just kept his distance and didn't bother the horses.

This went along for a while and all was looking good. Mares were about to foal, and the studs were growing strong and looking good. So the rancher moved the mares to the barn and the studs to the other paddock where the mares were. It was a dark and cold night when there was a loud bray, some frantic horse squeals and the rancher grabbed his gun and headed for the studs. When he arrived there were the studs up in the lean-to in the corner. But there was no mule. The man looked over the horses and they were fine, to his relief. He looked for the mule and found him down in the field, laying with five wolves all dead, around him. He was barely alive, but still breathing. As the rancher bent down and thanked him for giving his life for his dream, the mule died.

So this brings us to the question which are you? Are you the rancher with the dream? Or could you be the stud horses who were mean to the mule up to the time when they needed his protection? Or are you the mule? Or maybe the wolves?

If you are the rancher, you planed for the future and hoped for the best. Putting all you have in your dream, yet not knowing what kind of sacrifice it may cost. In your life could you be one of the horses when you have pushed one away who just wanted to help?

Maybe you could be a wolf who seeks to destroy someone or something. Just looking to pounce on someone that you may think is weaker.

But the one we most don't want to be is the mule. For he came to protect the ones who didn't love him, didn't want him around. The mule is what Jesus did for us. He came to protect us, and even when we think we can do it on our own He never leaves us or forsakes us.

Do you have the protection of Jesus? Do you know Him as you Lord and Savior? Are you under attack and need the love that only He can show and give? Then come to Open Range Cowboy Church. We meet at the Boys and Girls Club of Craig from 9 to 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. We can show you how Jesus can save and protect you from the wolves and those who don't love you.

Randy Armstrong

Pastor, Cowboy Church