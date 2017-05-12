Beauty Tip: Is toenail fungus among us?

Do your toenails suffer from fungus? Have you ever wondered how you should treat them?

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Nail fungus is a common condition that begins as a white or yellow spot under the tip of your fingernail or toenail. As the fungal infection goes deeper, nail fungus may cause your nail to discolor, thicken and crumble at the edge. It can affect several nails but usually not all of them.”

It’s can also be embarrassing when you wear open-toed shoes in the summertime. Options for treating toenail fungus are available to everyone through a physician's visit.

The Mayo Clinic advises you see your doctor to help remedy the problem.

According to WebMD, men are more likely to get toenail fungus than women, and the best way to treat it is with a topical cream, an anti-fungal prescription pill or removing the nail.