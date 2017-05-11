Lance Scranton: And exceptional person

Editor’s note: National Teachers Week is coming to an end this week, and the Craig Daily Press asked readers to highlight their favorite educators.

To the editor:

She has an undergraduate degree in CLEAN with a Masters Degree in CARE.

Let me explain: Kathy Talkington has been a custodian at Moffat County High School for several years. While she doesn't technically teach a class, she has made an incredible difference in the lives of teachers, students and administrators.

She has earned high honors in her specialized area of constantly leaving each area nicer (CLEAN) than when she begins. Her attitude is never one of just being a custodian, but one of determination to her part to ensure that the school is ready and presentable each day for everyone who enters the building.

Achieving success as some who cares about reaching everyone (CARE) is how Kathy approaches each day. Her interaction with students, teacher, and administrators defines her ability to master everyday chores that go unnoticed but mean so very much to the smooth operation of the school day.

It's easy to recognize a teacher; there are countless students whose lives we have been impacted by educators but the people who are responsible for the hidden tasks that so often go unnoticed should be recognized for their duty to the tasks that not everyone is cut out to do and whose dedication can often be taken for granted.

Kathy had a heart attack at work last summer and spent barely two weeks away from work because, as she told me, "things need to get done so school is ready for the fall."

I can't think of a more deserving "educator" for this year's recognition because she teaches all of us at the high school something every single day. Her kindness, compassion and absolute dedication to her job is so impressive.

Lance Scranton

Craig