John Ponikvar: Teachers hold great value

Editor’s note: Teacher Appreciation Week is coming to an end this week, and the Craig Daily Press asked readers to highlight their favorite educators.

To the editor:

I understand that a teacher has the ability to impact the students they touch either positively or negatively for the rest of their lives. No other profession can do this!



Everything that I am at this point in my life — the mayor of Craig, a business person, and a very proud father — is due to a teacher that saw value, took interest in me and changed my life starting when I was a sophomore in high school.



This teacher took a very disinterested, nonathletic, math-hating student and taught him to reach for the unreachable, by setting, planning and working toward goals. This teacher then became a partner by making himself available and mentoring me every step of the way. His students were all made to feel special and treated as individuals. By the time I graduated from high school, I had successfully completed every math class offered by my school and competed in the State High School Wrestling tournament. I left Sam Love's classes and the school with the confidence that I could accomplish virtually anything that I would want to do in life.



My greatest accomplishment is that I was able to help create another amazing teacher in my daughter, Stacy Cown. During her career, she will, as Sam did, impact hundreds of her students to have the self-esteem to learn, grow and succeed to they and their families benefit. She will be to them what Sam Love was and still is: a teacher, a mentor and a friend for life.

Thank you, Sam, Stacy and all of our teachers who put their hearts into their work each and every day. You truly do make a difference.

John Ponikvar

Craig