Competitors converge on Craig for Saturday Special Olympics

Though they may have different capabilities, competitors this weekend will be doing so with their full heart.

The Special Olympics Western Region Spring Games take place Saturday at Moffat County High School, including track and field and aquatics athletes from Craig, Steamboat Springs, Delta and Montrose.

The torch run up Finley Lane starts the day at 8:30 a.m. as more than 100 athletes from across the Western Slope demonstrate their abilities.

Leading up to the competition will be a Friday evening dance and dinner for athletes, families and volunteers at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Free breakfast at McDonald’s will also be available for participants before the games.

As is typical year after year, many local volunteers will be lending a hand, including sponsor Craig Kiwanis Club.

“It’s always a fun time, I look forward to it every year,” said organizer Dan Severson.

He added that additional volunteers are always welcome to show up the day of the event.

“If we have too many, great. Knock on wood, that always seems to be the case,” he said.

Though there will be no weightlifting this year, runners, jumpers, throwers and swimmers will be giving their all, said Julie Fite, Western regional manager for Special Olympics Colorado.

“It’s a nice representation of the Western Slope,” she said of the expected turnout. “I encourage people to come out for the opening ceremonies, the torch run and cheer on the athletes. It’s a big stadium, so it’s nice to have some people there.”

Fite added that the help of local volunteers makes everything work the way it should.

Deb Kirby, day program coordinator for Horizons Specialized Services, said 10 of the organization’s clients will be competing.

“It’s just always so exciting to them to be able to be a part of it, get out there and do what they can do,” she said. “Some of them can be very competitive, and they enjoy that award of being first. Also, just the accomplishment of doing it is reward enough for them.”

