3 long-time Moffat County educators share their passion for teaching

It takes a special kind of person to invest decades of their life to one school district and to the hundreds or even thousands of kids that pass through their doors over the years. This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and the Craig Daily Press met with three exceptional Moffat County School District teachers to learn what keeps them going year after year.

Steven Martinson

Art teacher for Sunset, Ridgeview and East elementary schools

Number of years with MCSD: 25

CDP: How did you become a teacher?

Martinson: I graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and ended up working as a carpenter and a ski instructor.

I kept getting laid off with the economy… I enjoyed working with kids through ski instructing and thought I might enjoy this teaching thing.

CDP: What do you love most about teaching?

Martinson: When kids get really excited about what they’re doing, like (Thursday’s) class. They can’t wait to do it. I now have kindergarten through fifth-graders, and I love that I really get to see kids progress over the years.

As an elementary art teacher, I want them to enjoy it… and I just hope to give them a good foundation in the arts.

CDP: What is the biggest challenge?

Martinson: Right now, it’s gotta be funding, both on the state level and the district level. On the district level, we’re dealing with declining enrollment which means less funding… but this district has been very supportive of the arts.

Bonus fun fact:

Martinson: In college, I studied jewelry, metalsmithing, knife-making and wood and furniture design. I don’t do those things much anymore because they take a lot of space and equipment.

Jennifer Stagner

Second-grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary School

Number of years with MCSD: 20

CDP: How did you become a teacher?

Stagner: I graduated from Colorado Mesa University with a business degree and finally figured out later in life I wanted to be a teacher.

My family was all in business, so that’s what I was supposed to do. But when my girls were little, it all just fell into place. I started as an aid the year my oldest (daughter) was in first grade.

CDP: What do you love most about teaching?

Stagner: Maybe it’s working with a child and you’ve worked so hard with them and they finally get it. You see their world open up.

And I love loving my kids. When they start in my classroom, they are my kids. I worry about them all year long. We’re a family in here.

CDP: What is the biggest challenge?

Stagner: All the adult stuff, the paperwork…. And surviving all the waves of the latest trends in teaching. You watch this pendulum swing. I think if you want to stay relevant and don’t want to be one of those teachers stuck in old ways, you gotta be willing to look at it and be willing to try it.

Bonus fun fact:

Stagner: In high school, I always thought, ‘I’m going to go off to New York and work in marketing and have an apartment in the city.’ Now I live in Craig and I’m a teacher, but I love where I live, and I love my community and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Todd Hildebrandt

Physical education and health teacher at Craig Middle School

Number of years with MCSD: 27

CDP: How did you become a teacher?

Hildebrandt: I started off in college wanting to go into wildlife management… I had some teachers and coaches that had a significant positive impact on me when I was young, and I decided I wanted to try to do for other kids what they did for me, so here I am.

I went from wildlife management to being a middle school teacher, so not a whole lot of difference.

CDP: What do you love most about teaching?

Hildebrandt: They come in as boys and girls and leave as young men and young ladies. It’s neat to see their growth. And when you’ve been doing it long enough to see kids grow up and start a family, now I’m starting to have their kids.

CDP: What is the biggest challenge?

Hildebrandt: I think just keeping your enthusiasm up can be a challenge. It can become monotonous when you stay in it for a long time, so just trying to be enthusiastic and create those connections with kids. The cliché is true: they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

Bonus fun fact:

Hildebrandt:My wife is a teacher also and does reading intervention (for grades six, seven and eight). It’s definitely a bonus for us. We have a connection, and I think the kids seem to like that.