Officials respond to rollover accident near Moffat County Landfill Wednesday morning

— A single vehicle rollover occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Thompson Hill near the Moffat County Landfill, according to Craig Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

A 2004 black Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling around a curve on Moffat County Road 107 when it veered off the road and rolled once, landing on its wheels, Hampton said. The driver, a 27-year-old Fort Collins man, was uninjured and was the only occupant.

Craig Police Department, The Memorial Hospital and Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors in the crash at this time, nor is excessive speed, Colorado State Patrol Master Sgt. Kirk Gardner said. The driver was charged with careless driving, however, and State Patrol’s investigation is still under way.