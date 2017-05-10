New store is a passion project for Craig woman

— Opening a store has fulfilled one woman’s lifelong dream and will allow her to live her passions.

“I’ve always loved antiques. It’s my passion to find things. It’s exciting. A lot of people have that fever,” said new building and storeowner Tammy Burton.

Her store — Main Street Emporium — is now open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 576 Yampa Ave. in Craig.

The store is “upscale resale,” Burton said. She buys the contents of abandoned storage units and hunts for great finds at yard sales and thrift stores that she will resell after cleaning and repairs.

“I’ve been told that I have an eye for things. Now I have an outlet for my passion,” Burton said.

She looked at a number of other locations before deciding to buy the building on Yampa Avenue. The space will allow her to expand into the back of the store to include items such as tools, gun cases, fishing gear and other finds that she hopes will appeal to male shoppers. She may also add staff and consignments in the future.

“It’s just me right now. My little sister, Betty Lindsey, will be helping me and may become a part-time employee,” Burton said. “I’m not ruling out consignment. I have to get my bookkeeping and ducks in a row before I can do that.”

Burton grew up here, moved away then returned about two years ago to be closer to her family, which includes Lindsey and Craig businesswoman Shirley Balleck.

“On your lifelong dream, Congratulations, your sis,” wrote Shirley Balleck on the card that accompanied the flowers she sent to her sister.

During her time away from Craig, Burton had a vintage clothing business in Delta that didn’t last. She feels the location and economy are more in her favor in Craig.

So far the opening is going well and she credits this to support from her mom, Goldie Burton, and help from Betty and Cory Lindsey, her son Jason Miles, former caretaker James Redmond, Randy Schultz and Acuna Carpets.

“And God, of course,” Burton said. “If you have a passion to follow your dream and if it’s something you like to do, you are going to succeed.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.