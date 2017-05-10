Multiple drug incidents: On the record for May 9

Craig Police Department
Tuesday, May 10
7:57 a.m. On East 13th Street, officers responded to a report of a couple calves out on the road.
7:59 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a broken window in a trailer. Someone was watching their neighbor’s dogs when they noticed it. It’s unknown if anything was missing from the trailer.
9:42 a.m. At the Parole Office on the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of possible meth found in the lobby.
11:33 a.m. Near the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle out of Meeker. Officers stopped the vehicle on East Victory Way and arrested a 27-year-old male from North Carolina for false reporting to authorities, driving without a valid drivers license or insurance and attempting to influence a public servant.
1:54 p.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a drug incident. A business owner came across two pieces of wax paper folded up with white powder inside them and did not know where they came from.
3:52 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of theft. When a woman went to pick up her belongings from the house, some items were missing, mostly electronics such as a TV, iPad, and possibly a computer.
6:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism. Someone threw a rock at a window on a white Nissan and broke it.
7:09 p.m. At Sherwood Forest near City Park, officers responded to a report of an assault. A kid stated he was hit by another kid. The other kids left and officers did not find them.
7:25 p.m. Officers responded to a possible related report of a woman’s son being bullied.
9:48 p.m. On West Sixth Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a possible drug deal.
