Grand Junction man died in Colorado 13 wreck north of Rifle

The Garfield County coroner on Tuesday identified the driver killed Monday evening in a one-car crash north of Rifle.

The victim was Troy D. Friar, 53, of Grand Junction.

Emergency personnel were notified by 6:41 p.m. Monday, and the Garfield County Coroner's Office was dispatched at approximately 7:11 p.m. after Friar was pronounced dead on scene. The crash occurred at milemarker 15 of Colorado 13, just north of Rifle.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash occurred when the southbound 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected back into the southbound lane, where it lost control. The pickup traveled across the northbound lane and off the left side of the road before striking an embankment. The Garfield County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that Friar was not wearing a seatbelt.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, though the death is being investigated as an accident.

The Colorado State Patrol and its Vehicular Crimes Unit continue to investigate the crash, but drugs and alcohol are suspected.