Sign up for youth soccer by Wednesday: Craig Sports Briefs for May 10, 2017

Craig Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for youth soccer.

The summer sport will host teams in age groups for boys and girls ranging from 5 to 15, with practices beginning June 19 and games Tuesdays and Thursdays at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane.

New this year are mandatory skill assessment days hosted May 15 and 16.

The cost is $45 per player with a deadline this Wednesday. Late registration will be available and will include a $15 fee.

Parks and Rec will also join the Moffat County High School soccer program to host the MCHS Soccer Clinic for players ages 5 and older May 20 at Woodbury Sports Complex.

Young players will have the chance to develop their skills in the sport alongside high school athletes.

The cost is $25, including lunch and a t-shirt, and the deadline to register is Friday. For every participant, Parks and Rec will donate $5 to the MCHS program.

For more information, visit Craig Parks and Recreation at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Join the ride with weekend’s ‘Where the Hell’s Maybell?’

The 31st annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” gets in gear Saturday. Craig Parks and Recreation’s 30-mile journey through Northwest Colorado is available to riders at no cost.

Cyclists can begin either at Northwest Storage on the west end of Craig starting at 7 a.m. or Western Knolls at 7:30 a.m. The first five miles of the excursion are the most difficult and include considerable inclines along US Highway 40.

Upon reaching Maybell, participants can join in a breakfast in the town park, $6 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice provided by Bear River Young Life. Riders have the option of biking back to Craig or using a shuttle for $5 per person.

Riders under 14 are required to ride with an adult, while ages 15 to 17 need to have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Shirts for the event are $18 for youths, $21 for adults and are limited, though Parks and Rec will still take orders this week.

For more information on how to register for either event, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Tickets available for Dude Dent ceremony May 25

The awards ceremony for the Lewis “Dude” Dent Memorial Award and Outstanding Female Athlete will take place May 25 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The awards honor the top male and female student-athletes at Moffat County High School who have demonstrated excellence in sports, academic achievements and strong character throughout their high school career.

Additional awards for student-athletes will also be distributed during the ceremony.

Tickets to the banquet, which features a taco and fajita buffet, are $15 per person.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.