Putting puts Moffat County golfers in peril at regional tourney

The greens of a golf course are where a competition can be decided, and though that wasn’t the whole story for Moffat County High School girls Monday, it was a big part of it.

MCHS golfers finished the season with a 358 group score during the 3A Region 4 Tournament at Battlement Mesa Golf Course.

In her third time this year playing at the Western Slope locale, Tané Otis shot a 115 to place 23rd, putting her as the second alternate for the state tournament.

“She was just two strokes off,” said coach Ann Marie Roberts, noting that Otis was right behind Bishop Machebeuf’s Jessica Salazar — whose 113 just got her in for state — and first alternate Macy Elmer of Coal Ridge.

Denver’s Bishop Machebeuf was one of two Front Range schools at Battlement Mesa for the newly established 3A division, with Colorado Academy earning the top team honors, led by Caroline Jordaan’s 79, winning a tiebreaker with Rifle’s Masi Smith.

Should Otis be called up to the state event, the 3A tourney will take place May 22 and 23 at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield.

For the Bulldogs, Jaci McDiffett was right behind Otis on the scoreboard, shooting 117 for 24th in her third year at regionals.

“It’s been kind of a tough year because I was shooting really well, then went downhill, then started to peak again, and I was trying to get back to that,” McDiffett said.

First-year regional competitor Hali Reyes was one of six golfers to take a 126 and tie for 29th, while rookie Kaylah Hampton hit 139 to stay right in the top 40.

“There’s a little more pressure at a regional event, and nerves had a lot to play into that, but as the day went on they both relaxed,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the main struggle for all her players at Battlement Mesa was putting.

“Those greens are big and fast, so that became an issue,” she said. “Still proud of the way they kept themselves together and played.”

Though this is Otis’s final year as the only senior, the rest of the team is ready to come back strong next spring.

McDiffett said she plans to work on her full game for her fourth year with MCHS golf. Though there's no one element she feels needs touched up, putting in the hours is what it will take.

“All I can really do is go out and practice,” she said.

