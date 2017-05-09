Prather’s Pick: Miss Penny’s prize-winning vegetables

I found this book at the library recently, and I just had to review it. It has a copyright of 1991, but even though it’s an older book, it’s great. Besides that, the main character in the book is a great gardener; she wins ribbons at the fair every year for her fantastic produce. That made me think that Moffat County residents will be planting their gardens soon, and some of them will be thinking about vegetables they might want to enter in the fair — that includes kids, too.

“Miss Penny and Mr. Grubbs” was written and illustrated by Lisa Campbell Ernst.

As the story opens, Miss Penny is planting her garden, rows and rows of it. Each year she nurtures her garden so that it produces an abundance of great big tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onions, cucumbers, and a lot more. She has so many vegetables that she drives around town, delivering them to friends. She’s known as “the vegetable lady.” It’s been going on for 48 years.

Also, every year for those 48 years, Miss Penny has won so many ribbons that they line the walls of the parlor, floor to ceiling. And every year her next door neighbor, Mr. Grubbs is envious. He has few friends and has never won a ribbon at the fair.

Of course, Mr. Grubbs never cares for his garden. On this particular morning, while Miss Emily plants and hoes, he sits in a chair reading a book. But his year he has a plan — not to work in his garden but to make sure Miss Emily’s garden doesn’t make it.

One night, Mr. Grubbs turns a bunch of rabbits loose in her garden and then he watches through his binoculars. It’s a few days before Miss Emily notices anything. Then she discovers that a bed of lettuce has been nibbled off. Right away she knows that rabbits are the culprits so she builds a fence around the garden, but sneaky old Mr. Grubbs snips the wire.

The rabbits continue to eat up the garden. Poor Miss Emily tries everything — a scarecrow, playing music all night, building basket traps, and spraying her vegetables with Rabbit Away. Nothing helps. The rabbits grow bigger and bigger while the garden gets smaller and smaller.

Now Mr. Grubbs is paying so much attention to Miss Emily’s garden that his own garden is all shriveled up, but he’s happy that Miss Emily won’t win a prize at the county fair. In fact, all she can find in the garden is one red pepper, and even though she guards it all night before the county fair, Mr. Grubbs takes care of the pepper.

For the first time in 48 years, Miss Penny doesn’t have anything to enter in the fair or to give to her friends — or does she? Kids will love the ending to this book.

“Miss Penny and Mr. Grubbs” was published by Bradbury Press. It cost $14.95 in hardcover, but I’ll bet you can order it in softcover through Downtown Books or you can find the book at the Craig branch of the Moffat County Library.