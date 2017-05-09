Over 250 graduate from Colorado Northwestern Community College

— A sea of red washed over Rangely as students and families gathered to celebrate graduation at Colorado Northwestern Community College Saturday.

“We are extremely proud of our graduates and their accomplishments. As they take their next step to fulfilling their dreams, we wish them all the best in these future endeavors,” said Janell Oberlander, vice president of Craig Campus and Student Services

Over 140 graduates gathered for the 54th Commencement Ceremony of Colorado Northwestern Community College was held at 2 p.m. on May 6 in the Colorado Room of the Weiss Student Center at CNCC in Rangely.

Not all graduates were able to attend the ceremony. By the end of summer, about 250 students will have graduated in 2017, including 30 students who graduated in the fall, roughly 200 students that graduated this spring and about 20 students that applied to graduate this summer.

The ceremony included a national anthem performance by Ashleigh Tucker, invocation by Ashley Barber, a welcome by CNCC President Ron Granger, speeches by Vice President’s Scott Rust and Janell Oberlander and Holly Boomer, musical performances by Carol Morton and Laura Secules.

Jean White, Colorado State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education member, authorized the candidates.

Jamie Bair — a 2017 graduate from the Dental Hygiene program — delivered the commencement speech.

Outstanding scholars, scholar athletes, graduating members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Presidential Outback Award and Rising Star Award winners were honored.

This year’s graduates were primarily from Colorado but included students originally from Wyoming, Utah, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, New Jersey, Maine, Kansas, Arizona, California, Nevada, Massachusetts and British Columbia, Canada.

A complete list of the 2017 graduates can be found on page 7 of the May 6 Saturday Morning Press.

To see more photos visit the CNCC Flickr account at:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/153860104@N04/albums/72157683620077755

“CNCC is always here for support and encourage our Alumni to contact us to let us know how they are doing,” Oberlander said.

