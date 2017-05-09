Man killed in crash north of Rifle

Colorado Highway 13 was closed for several hours on Monday evening after the driver was killed in a single-car crash north of Rifle.

Emergency personnel were notified by 6:41 p.m. Monday. An emergency call said the wreck was at mile marker 15.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash occurred when the vehicle hit the side of the road and that the highway was reopened later that evening. The male driver died on scene.

Further information was not available Monday evening.