Man in bushes by school: On the record, jail report for May 1 to 8

Craig Police Department

Monday, May 8

7:44 a.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man crouched in a bush by the school. Officers contacted him and he stated he was looking for a cell phone. He was asked to leave and he did.

8:30 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officer responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller heard screaming, yelling and crying, and a lot of clutter being thrown around. Officers contacted them and determined everything was okay.

9:03 a.m. On the 1000 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance related to a child.

10:20 a.m. On Shepherd Drive, officers responded to a report of an assault involving a juvenile.

10:41 a.m. At Sandrock Elementary School, officers took a report of a missing child. The child was found.

11:49 a.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A male and female were hanging out behind dumpster, then walked into the hotel with a bag like they were checking in and were acting suspicious. Officers contacted them and asked to leave.

2:44 p.m. On the 100 block of Hillside Terrace, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile.

3:49 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspected sex crime against a juvenile.

8:29 p.m. At Ranney Street and Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a possible drug deal.

9:39 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a possible assault. A female stated another female grabbed her and tried to pull her out of her room.

Moffat County Jail

Monday, May 1

Todd Douglas Haff, 57, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving without a valid drivers license, violation of registration provisions and driving under restraint.

Tuesday, May 2

Lindsay Anne Gee, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jesse James Hamilton, 30 of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Saul Ramirez-Arroyo, 36, of Aurora, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Christy Mychelle Bugay, 31, of Craig, was summoned on suspicion of fraud by check.

Wednesday, May 3

Nicholas Andrew Schumann, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Tyler Jean Berry, 22, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and theft from $50 to $300.

Summer Rose Hitz, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for failure to appear related to a traffic offense.

Friday, May 5

Stephen Nathaniel Otis, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for resentencing.

Luis Enrique Garcia-Garcia, 37, of Glenwood Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Victor Jacinto-Pelayo, 38, of Carbondale, booked into Moffat County Jail on an ICE hold.

Sam Louis Parker, 20, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor, open alcoholic beverage, weaving and illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by a minor.

Saturday, May 6

Matthew James Lawrence, 27, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear related to dangerous drugs.

Stevie Lynn Masterson, 20, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by a minor and driving while ability impaired.

Michaelena Begay, 36, of Chinly, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and obstructing a peace officer.

Sunday, May 7

Catherine Nichole Knight, 40, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply with probation.

Monday, May 8

Jordon Donald Gaskill, 26, of Baggs, Wyoming, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court related to dangerous drugs.

Katrina Ann Ramos, 28, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I/II drugs, driving under the influence, child abuse, driving under restraint and first-degree introducing contraband.

Austin Richard Sadvar, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a charge of third-degree assault.

Cory Michael Carson, 21, of Craig, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, harassment and criminal mischief.