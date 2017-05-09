Lance Scranton: Moms are very special people

Nothing about this upcoming weekend is more important than carving out some time to express our gratitude for all that mothers do to make our lives better. It seems like Mother’s Day arrives each year during a flurry of activity that surrounds spring, the school year winding down and all kinds of other pre-summer activities. I’ve often thought that Father’s Day sort of wiggles its way into June when things seem to be in place for an easier celebration.

But as I thought about the differences, it became clear that Mother’s Day is actually on the perfect date. Without getting into the politics of gender roles, most people would agree that moms usually push and pull more of the parenting load. This Sunday arrives just in time, amidst the flurry, to take a day to celebrate the importance of motherhood. No family is perfect, so no mom has been perfected, but we can’t discount the importance of their influence.

The stories are too numerous to mention and the accounts of the lengths at which moms will go to have been part and parcel of my experience as a teacher and coach at Moffat County High School. If parents knew how much their children spoke about them at school, they would likely ask them to stop. Being a parent myself, it’s easy to filter their comments through the parental lens.

Moms are deserving of a special day for many reasons but a couple stand out in particular because of their commitment to keeping their home and family a top priority. She often worries about the future of her children when they make poor decisions. She can usually be heard demanding her children get their grades taken care of and do a little bit better than before when they compete. She is constantly asking her kids to clean their rooms, pick up their belongings or put things away after using.

This particular mom makes sacrifices and generally goes out of her way not to get her way so that a way can be made for her children. She is used to waiting to eat because she is busy making sure everyone else has been fed. She seldom sleeps in or goes to bed early because there is a child to drop-off or pick-up.

Moms have so much to do and such little time to get it done — but they always find a way. Two special moms that I know are my mom Valerie and my wife Nadine. I mention them by name but if they found out they would be embarrassed, so please don’t tell them. But, I bet you can name a few that are in your life and I hope you’ll let them know how much you appreciate them this weekend.

Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County High School.