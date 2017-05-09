High bond set for Craig man suspected of dealing meth

— A 50-year-old Craig man faces a felony drug distribution charge after Boomer the drug dog sniffed out 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

On Sunday, a Hayden police officer stopped the car Melvin E. Newton was driving for failing to signal.

A Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy then arrived with Boomer.

Boomer indicated there were drugs in Newton’s pickup.

When officers began searching the bed of the pickup, Newton’s demeanor changed, according to an arrest affidavit.

At that point, police decided to get a search warrant so they could do a more thorough search.

While continuing the search, police found a light fixture containing 23 grams of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Based on the amount of drugs, police believed Newton was distributing them.

The value of the drugs was between $2,300 and $2,760 if sold in the Steamboat Springs or Craig area.

Police also found three cell phones in the truck.

“I know from my training and experience that it is common for individuals involved in the distribution of drugs to have multiple cellular phones,” the affidavit states.

When Newton was arrested, he was out on bond awaiting a resolution to two court cases in Moffat County.

In one of the cases, Newton was found to be in possession of 323 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

Newton’s bond was set at $100,000 during court Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office received funding this year for a second drug dog, and the K9 named Murray will have his first shift Sunday evening.

