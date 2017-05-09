Frostbitten cat finds new home at jewelry store in Craig

When Otto arrived at Bear Creek Animal Shelter in March, it was clear the orange and white feline was in need of serious medical care.

“He had been frostbitten and was weak and down and out. It was hard to tell if he was going to make it or not,” said Veterinarian Kelly Hepworth, who owns and operates Bear Creek Animal Hospital in Craig. “We took him in and started feeding him, and he started to perk up.”

Hepworth had to remove the tips of his ears and most of his tail.

Vet tech Kim Norris noticed that he looked similar to the cat that used to reside at Kester Jewelry in Craig named Mozart who passed away last May. Mozart was 18 years old and died of old age.

“I knew Mozart had died, and this cat needed somebody special to take care of it, and he reminded me a lot of Mozart,” Norris said.

She took the kitty over to Rich Tyser, owner of Kester Jewelry, and he fell in love with him because “he looked like Mozart did,” Tyser said.

Tyser, his fiancé Kathy Aldridge and Joan Ogden — who work at the jewelry store — agreed the cat should be named Otto, which was the middle name of Tyser’s dad.

It’s not known where Otto came from or if he had a home prior to arriving at the shelter, but Norris believes he probably got frostbite in early January when temperatures in Craig dipped to negative 32 degrees. She said that cats and dogs can live with frostbite for months and eventually their ears and tails will fall off.

He arrived at Bear Creek Animal Hospital on March 11 after animal control found him on West First Street in Craig. He was already neutered, so it’s likely he had a home prior to being rescued, she said.

Just like Mozart, Otto greets guests when they walk in, either rubbing his face on their legs or waiting to be petted by jumping on the glass jewelry cases.

When asked why he likes having cats at the jewelry store, Tyser said, “Because this store has had a cat in here for the last 40 years.”

Four cats in 40 years to be exact.

Cliff Kester opened the store in 1946, and Tyser’s dad, Myron Tyser, started working at the store in 1950.

In 1974, Rich Tyser’s parents Myron and Mary Ann Tyser bought the store and got a cat named Missus. After she passed, they got another kitty and named him Mister.

Next came Mozart, and now Otto is the star of the store. The cats live in the store, with beds, food, a cat box and water.

“He’s the sweetest cat,” Ogden said.

Craigites who frequent the store were used to Mozart jumping on the glass counters and greeting them. Now, it’s Otto’s turn, and he’s fitting the bill.