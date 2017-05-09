Busy bees: Sunset Elementary students in Craig create bee garden

— A new garden is buzzing with activity after students planted flowers to help local bees and created “seed bombs” for the community.

"Pesticides are killing them… They give us a lot of our stuff like cotton. Some of the animals couldn't live, like cattle, because the bees couldn't pollinate alfalfa," said Tristen Counts, a second grade student at Sunset Elementary School.

A free pack of wildflower seeds in a box of Cheerios cereal inspired teachers Allison LeWarne, Alida Crookston and Melany Neton to use the plight of declining bee populations as a way to teach students important lessons about ecology.

“In second grade, we learn about habitats, specifically what might happen if something in the habitat disappears. Bees are a good example of something that is currently happening,” LeWarne said.

Students spent about two weeks learning about bees.

"They are going extinct. If we didn't have them, we would not have stuff like some kinds of chap stick, clothes and flowers," said student Miley Silva.

After weeks of lessons, students put their knowledge into action by working with Suzanne Meyer from Bears Ears Landscapes to plant a bee garden. Meyer donated the plants, her time and expertise.

"I learned that they are putting pesticides on the plants that they get their nectar from so it's basically putting them into extinction," said student Lexington Bergstrom. To help, "we can plant a bee friendly garden with some of their favorite plants."

A mixture of annual and perennial flowering rootstock was planted in a new garden at the school to ensure neighborhood bees will have a source of food throughout the growing season.

"We need to have flowers for the bees so they can make honey," said Naomi Luna.

Plants included: Russian sage, salvia, bee balm, three different colors of cone flowers, Gaillardia, Dianthus, Seedum, daisies, black-eyed Susan, snapdragon, marigold and sunflowers.

“You need a variety of plants that bloom at different times of the season,” Meyer said.

On Friday, students will finish a pamphlet and “seed bombs” that they will offer to people who would like to create their own bee gardens.

"You can make seed bombs and throw them, or you could make a garden with bee balm in it. You could also (plant) butterfly-friendly flowers, because they pollinate too, and you can make bee fountains,” Counts said. “You shouldn't kill them, they only sting you if they feel threatened."

Swing by the school Friday to learn more about the project.

“Anyone can help. That’s what made it such a great project… this is a program that they can actually do something about,” LeWarne said. “We will put pamphlets at the front of the school and they will contain the seed bombs.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.