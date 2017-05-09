$1.1M to replace three stoplights in Craig this summer

— Three traffic signal lights in Craig will be replaced this summer at a cost of $1.1 million.

Funds come from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s asset improvement fund. Traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal.

“Crews on this project will replace traffic signal poles and heads, mast arms, detection equipment, pedestrian curb ramps, conduit, signs, and traffic signal controllers and cabinets on U.S. Highway 40 in Craig,” said CDOT representative Tracy Trulove.

Three intersections will be impacted including:

• U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 13 North at the corner of Victory Way and Yampa Avenue

• U.S. Highway 40/ West Victory Way and Finley/Mack Lane

• U.S. Highway 40/West Victory Way and Moffat County Road 7/Colorado Highway 13 South

Remote monitoring devices on the top of the traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Ranney Street were also replaced.

Work started in November, was halted over winter, resumed in April by Sturgeon Electric Company and is expected to be completed by September.

“I’m sure the signals will be nice when they are finished. They are state of the art signals and CDOT will be setting them back a little bit so they won’t be hit… by semi trucks going through town,” said City of Craig Road and Bridge Director Randy Call.

Crews will normally work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In special cases, these hours may be extended overnight and into the weekends.

“There will be minor delays as we work people around the work. When they swing the mast arms into place it could cause full lane closures, but that work is usually done at night to avoid major traffic impacts,” Trulove said.

Drivers are asked to slow down and take extra care when approaching cone-zones in work areas.

“Slow down, anticipate what’s happening ahead of you,” Trulove said. “Slowing down and paying attention is important, those are people who want to get home at the end of the day.”

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 1-844-253-3185, email the team at CraigTrafficSignal@gmail.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates at www.codot.gov/projects/us-40-craig-traffic-signal-replacement.

