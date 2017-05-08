Speed contributing factor in rollover accident near Craig

A single vehicle rollover accident occurred on Moffat County Road 64 northwest of Craig Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, and speed was a contributing factor in the crash, said Colorado State Trooper Matthew Velasquez.

“It looks like he was driving too fast on the dirt road,” Velasquez said. “No injuries, and no drugs or alcohol are suspected.”

Greimar Goncalves was driving the hatchback Subaru that rolled over one time after it slid off the road, he said.

Goncalves is the son-in-law of local attorney Sherman Romney, who arrived on scene to make sure everyone was okay.

Romney believes that magnesium chloride sprayed on the dirt road made it slick, but Velasquez said the magnesium chloride had dried enough to where it wasn’t a contributing factor.

The county sprays dirt roads with the chemical to keep the dust down.

Regardless, no one was hurt, and Natasha Goncalves, who also arrived on scene, was relieved her husband was uninjured in the accident.