Moffat County baseball rumbles with Roaring Fork to finish season

The roar of thunder Monday was cause for concern Monday afternoon, but Moffat County High School baseball wasn’t about to have another game ruined by weather.

Despite a lightning warning earlier in the day, the Bulldogs had the climate on their side for the most part to finish the season strong with a 2-1 win against Roaring Fork.

The last home game of the year was one of the tightest the team has played as seniors Mike Bingham, Dalton Greenwood, Hugo Hernandez and Eddie Smercina made their last time on the diamond memorable.

A senior send-off for the four — as well as Ulises Silva, in absentia — started off the evening with a resolve to close out the year in style, knocking out the Rams’ first three batters, two of which were strikeouts by Bingham, as well as a tag-out of Roaring Fork’s Ralph Good at second base by Jefferson Piatt.

Bingham got the ball rolling further with a deep hit to center field that gave him the double, while a single by Adain Wilmot drove in pinch runner Connor Murphy for the opening score. A line drive by Smercina in the second inning would let Trenton Hillewaert cross the plate to lead 2-0.

The Rams got on the board in the third as Aldo Pinela raced in thanks a double by Good, but it was the last score either side would have as they each cracked down defensively.

Bingham struck out six batters and Wilmot seven as the reliever after three innings, while Roaring Fork managed five total K’s during the day.

Each team recorded five hits.

“Good game, we just didn’t swing the bats very well tonight, always just one hit away,” said Roaring Fork coach Marty Madsen.

He added that the team has showed huge improvements after back-to-back 2-17 seasons, the game also the final one for his six seniors.

“We should be in good shape for next year, but it’s hard losing quality kids,” he said.

The Rams finish ranked seventh as they end the year 8-11. With both teams tied at 4-5 in 3A Western Slope League play, sixth-place conference honors go to Moffat County, 7-10 overall.

Bulldog coach Keith Gille was pleased not only with the win but a game free of errors. Tumult for the team has taken its toll in the past week, including a blowout loss in Basalt, a closer defeat to Gunnison and a split of a Saturday doubleheader in Aspen that Gille said was nearly a sweep.

The Skiers took the first win 6-5 at the last second — which was also for league credit — though the Dogs were able to answer back with an 11-9 victory in eight innings.

A questionable call at home plate that saw Piatt collide with the Aspen catcher resulted in two of the Skiers’ fans ejected but also served to “galvanize” the team to take the win, Gille said, adding that energy carried over into Monday’s game.

The Roaring Fork game also let coaches experiment with the lineup and try out players at different positions, part of which was to get seniors maximum playing time but also work around younger athletes, as players like Wilmot, Piatt, Murphy, Hillewaert, Josh Turner, Colby Beckett, Chace Marshall, Wyatt Boatright, Dominic Pascetti, Greg Hixson, Drake Doherty and more ready for next year.

“I think we have the core to really do some great things, kids at all positions,” he said. “We’re losing a great bunch of seniors, but I really think the program’s got a bright future.”

The final seven innings of the high school career were certainly pleasant ones, Bingham and Hernandez said, particularly when they were part of the battery on the mound and behind the plate, respectively.

“We’ve been doing that since sixth-grade,” Hernandez said.

Though Moffat County won’t have a shot at the playoffs, the last go at home is one Bingham said he will prize.

“It was a lot of fun, a good time, we played good, no errors, all-around good game,” he said.

