Antler thief: On the record for May 4 to 7

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 4

7:31 a.m. In the Craig area, officers responded to a report of a child-related sexual assault.

8:15 a.m. Officers responded to a report of suspected fraud involving someone falsely signing documents to get a hold of an estate.

10:57 a.m. At Sandrock Elementary School, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a student.

2:44 p.m. On the 2300 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft of antler sheds from a front yard.



4:22 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a minor dog bite.

4:35 p.m. On the 500 block of Sixth Avenue West, officers responded to a complaint resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old male for violation of a restraining order.

6:52 p.m. At McDonald’s, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. A drunk and disorderly patron was yelling at employees about having the wrong order. He was asked to leave and he did.

Friday, May 5

8:47 a.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of fraud involving possible elder financial abuse.

8:57 p.m. At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a student.

5:07 p.m. At the Post Office, officers responded to a report of a suspicious pressure cooker left by the trash can near the main entrance. A woman called police after seeing reports that they were investigating it and informed them she had intended to drop it off at the Community Budget Center.

5:48 p.m. At Sherwood Forest, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a man and woman.

7:02 p.m. At Under the Sun, officers responded to a report of a harassing phone call. A female reported a man began breathing heavily on the phone.

9:45 p.m. At Taco Bell, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A male party was looking into cars in the parking lot. Officers did not find him.

Saturday, May 6

12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a report of suspected child abuse.

10:15 a.m. At Super 8 Motel, cleaning staff found a rifle left behind in a guest’s room.

10:50 a.m. On the 1500 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was egged.

4:50 p.m. At West Eighth Street and Steele Street, officers responded to a single car crash. An unoccupied Chevy pickup rolled down the hill and struck a gas meter and a city street sign. The owner was issued a summons for failure to apply the parking brake.

5:12 p.m. On the 1100 block of Schrader Avenue, officers responded to another theft of antler sheds from a yard.

6:10 p.m. On the 700 block of East 10th Street, a 2006 Pontiac car was egged.

Sunday, May 7

10:01 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a drug incident.

10:58 a.m. On the 600 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female was receiving text messages from her ex and asked him not to contact her. Officers attempted to contact him.

11:47 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a verbal disturbance between neighbors. Officers contacted them and both parties agreed to stay separated.



3:36 p.m. On the trail behind Sunset Elementary School, a female found a dead rabbit that had been mutilated.

9:15 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. An adult son refused to leave his mom’s house and was drunk and out of control.

9:16 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers took a report of an injured animal. A cat had been run over and the reporting party wanted the cat euthanized because it was still alive.

10:56 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a second disturbance. A 21-year-old male was arrested for third-degree assault, harassment and criminal mischief.