New soda fountain opens in Craig on Monday

Cindi Crabtree’s dedication to coal communities comes full circle Monday as she celebrates the grand opening of her ice cream shop called Bear Coal Soda Fountain.

She named the business after a coal mine her grandfather Tony Bear accidentally discovered in Paonia in 1926. He was trying to hide moonshine from authorities in the side of a mountain on land he owned, when, upon digging a hole, coal appeared. He later turned it into a robust coal mining operation, Crabtree said.

“It’s a dual purpose. It’s a nod to my family history, and it’s filling a fun niche for Craig,” she said.

Bear Coal Soda initially will serve 11 flavors of ice cream, have dozens of syrups and toppings to choose from and also will serve sandwiches, sodas, smoothies and more.

Crabtree built the ice cream shop in the back of her existing laundromat business. She invested her own money to make her dream of bringing a soda fountain to Craig into a reality. Included is a drive-thru window for those who want to zip through for a tasty treat.

“I’m excited,” said Becky Smith, who will work at Bear Coal Soda part-time. “I love being in customer service.”

The new business will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.