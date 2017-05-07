Business Buzz: Community recognizes Small Business, Economic Development weeks

National Small Business Week is being celebrated through Saturday across the nation, and the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and the Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center are in full support of the commemoration.

Small Business Week highlights the economic and community impact of entrepreneurs and small business owners. Economic Development Week brings attention to the creation of jobs and wealth and improvement of quality of life through the work of economic development organizations and professionals.

“This is a perfect time to recognize our community’s small business owners and call attention to the local resources available to entrepreneurs,” said Michelle Balleck, executive director for CMEDP and MRBSC. “Through a partnership with the Colorado Small Business Development Center, we offer free, confidential business consultations to anyone with an idea for a new company or opportunities for business growth. We’re here to serve our community through economic initiatives and programs and are proud to recognize all of those who make our economy strong.”

For more information about local economic development efforts and business services available, visit CraigBusiness.com.

To learn more about Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw. For more information about Economic Development Week, visit www.iedconline.org/edw.

Madsen Fabrication tour set for May 17

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host a business visit meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 17 at Madsen Fabrication, Inc., 90 E. First St.

Meetings are open to the public, and anyone interested is invited to attend.

The CMEDP board convenes in a boardroom-style meeting quarterly — in January, April, July and October — and tours local businesses in the remaining months.

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.